Twitter user has viral theory on how Wipro's 300 'Moonlighters': Check it out
- 'Two different laptops, same WiFi, catering to two clients,... Then who caught them?', Twitter users viral theory on Wipro's moonlighters
IT giant Wipro, in a sudden move recently sacked 300 of its employees for working with other IT companies at the same time. Though the company hadn't explained as to how did it come to know of this, but 'moonlighting' term became the buzz word in social media.
"Same competency, double delivery. Two different laptops, same WiFi , catering to two different clients - all from the comfort of own home, in own hometown," he said.
“It was impossible to catch them. Then who caught them?" he wrote.
He answered this question with saying," “The most innocent looking, unassuming, always in the background — Provident Fund Contribution."
Provident Fund a retirement corpus scheme of the government under which companies deduct a part of it from the employee's salary, and mandatorily put in a contribution too.
Government mandated that PF contribution has to be deposited regularly and it’s violation was a serious offence, he noted.
Now, aaadhar, PAN numbers are taken by banks to open salary account, same are used to deposit PF.
"Systems are so beautifully integrated at the backend that it was next to impossible for these moonlighters to create two identities both financially and demographically. So the PF runs a daily De-Duplication algorithm to check if someone has paid double accidentally," he said.
He said that the dual employment was caught as PF authorities as it daily runs de-Duplication algorithm to check if someone has paid double accidentally, he further added.
"They found out that there are accounts of individuals where contributors are multiple," he claimed. Though PF authorities have not confirmed this.
Rajiv Mehta said the “entire Bhanumati ka kunaba came down crashing" after this duplication “was reported to companies".
Though he has shared how he got to this theory or if he has evidence, the tweet that started the thread got over 10,000 responses.
Wipro's Executive Chairman Rishad Premji had last month said he's been getting 'hate mail' over the firings. “Cheating, plain and simple" is how he described it.
