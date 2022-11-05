Twitter user shares video of man urinating on train track, Delhi Metro responds1 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2022, 10:34 PM IST
A Twitter user shared the video of a man urinating on train track, Delhi Metro responds on tweet
An upsetting video of a man urinating on the metro tracks in Delhi has gone viral on social media, shocking internet users. On 29 October, user Sanjeev Babbar posted the video to Twitter. It showed the cameraman moving closer to the man, who was urinating while standing outside the platform's yellow line.