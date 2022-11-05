An upsetting video of a man urinating on the metro tracks in Delhi has gone viral on social media, shocking internet users. On 29 October, user Sanjeev Babbar posted the video to Twitter. It showed the cameraman moving closer to the man, who was urinating while standing outside the platform's yellow line.

"Maybe this happened first time in Delhi Metro. Just received a video on Whatsapp. Sharing with you," Mr Babbar captioned the post.

Watch the video here:

@CMODelhi @OfficialDMRC



Maybe this Happened first time in Delhi Metro.



Just received a video on wtsapp. Sharing with you pic.twitter.com/iJiWUnBpQy — Sanjeev Babbar (@SanjeevBabbar) October 29, 2022

The individual who was recording the video could be heard saying, "Where are you urinating? Why are you urinating here". . The obviously drunk man replied, "Ho gaya, zyada ho gaya (I [drank] a little too much)" to this.

Babbar tagged the Chief Minister Office (CMO) of Delhi and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in the tweet, the officials asked him for the name of the station so they could look into it further. In response, Babbar stated that it was "Malviya Nagar metro station."

Additionally, the DMRC urged people to phone their 24-hour security helpline and thanked the Twitter user for reporting the event.

"Hi, thank you for the feedback. In case any such activity is noticed, passengers may contact nearest DMRC official or contact our 24x7 helpline no. 155370 or Security helpline no. 155655 so that immediate action can be taken," the DMRC said.

Hi, thank you for the feedback. In case any such activity is noticed, passengers may contact nearest DMRC official or contact our 24×7 helpline no. 155370 or Security helpline no. 155655 so that immediate action can be taken. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) October 31, 2022

The video received more than 800 views in the meantime. One person commented, "Very shameful, why didn't anyone stop him or took some action on the spot?" in the comment area. Another user remarked, "Pathetic."