Twitter vs Govt latest spat: All you need to know

- This is the latest in the ongoing confrontation between the government and the US social media giant
Twitter on Tuesday moved the Karnataka High Court, challenging the government's orders to remove content from the social media platform under the new IT rules, saying it is an abuse of power by officials.
The IT act allows the government to block public access to content in the interest of national security, among other reasons.
This is the latest in the ongoing confrontation between the government and the US social media giant.
Twitter has been asked by Indian authorities over the past year to act on content including accounts supportive of an independent Sikh state, posts alleged to have spread misinformation about protests by farmers and over tweets critical of the government's handling of the pandemic.
Here are the latest updates in this big story:
- In a petition in the Karnataka HC, the social media platform said the Central Government has sought blocking of some content by political parties' handles. This, Twitter contended, amounts to violation of Freedom of speech.
- It says that some were related to political content posted by official handles of political parties, the blocking of which amount to violation of freedom of speech, a report said.
- Twitter, which market research firms say has nearly 24 million users in India, also argues in its filing that some of the orders failed to give notice to authors of the content.
- The microblogging site has challenged a government order issued in June 2022, terming the blocking orders "overbroad and arbitrary", failed to provide notice to the originators of the content and disproportionate in several cases.
- Reports said that several requests placed by the government are allegedly for action against political content that has been posted by official handles of political parties and the firm views blocking of such information is a violation of the freedom of speech guaranteed to citizen users of the platform.
- "The content requested to be blocked does not have any apparent proximate relationship to the ground under section 69A," a source told PTI.
- Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a tweet said all platforms have the right to approach court but they have unambiguous obligation to comply with laws.
- "In India,all incldng foreign Internet intermediaries/platforms have right to court n judicial review. But equally ALL intermediary/platforms operating here,have unambiguous obligation to comply with our laws n rules," Chandrasekhar tweeted.
- According to Twitter petition, several blocking orders were issued under section 69A but failed to demonstrate how the content falls within those grounds or how the said content is violative of section 69A
