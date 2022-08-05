Twitter vs Musk lawsuit: Tesla CEO reveals this about Indian government2 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 06:18 PM IST
- Musk claimed that that the social media giant Twitter jeopardized its third largest market- India
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who is locked in a court battle with Twitter over a failed acquisition bid that Twitter now intends to force through, said that the social media giant jeopardized its third largest market by failing to disclose "risky" litigation against the Indian government.