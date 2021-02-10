OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Twitter yields, blocks access to hundreds of accounts
File photo shows a sign outside of the Twitter office building. (AP)
Twitter yields, blocks access to hundreds of accounts

1 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2021, 11:02 AM IST Edited By Staff Writer

The social media giant had earlier been in a standoff with the India government, disagreeing with some blocking orders from regulators

Twitter has permanently suspended more than 500 accounts and blocked access to hundreds of others within India, the company said on Wednesday, acceding to the government’s order to restrain the spread of misinformation and inflammatory content related to the farmers’ protest.

The social media giant had earlier been in a standoff with the India government, disagreeing with some blocking orders from regulators and citing “open and free exchange of information," but backed down after receiving a non-compliance notice.

Among the actions undertaken by Twitter, which included the suppression of hashtags containing harmful content, the company “withheld a portion of the accounts identified in the blocking orders" within India, making them accessible only outside the country’s borders in order to come into compliance with local law.

The San Francisco-based social media giant is “actively exploring options under Indian law" both for its own practices as well as for the impacted accounts, the company said.

"We have not taken any action on accounts that consist of news media entities, journalists, activists, and politicians," Twitter said.

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, MEITY, had first directed the microblogging platform to remove more than 250 accounts and this week added over 1,000 more under the rules of the Information Technology Act, which allows such actions in the interest of the country’s sovereignty, defense and security.

