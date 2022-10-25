Twitterati sparks a meme fest as #Whatsappdown trends. Check here

Netizens sparked a post-dinner meme-fest on Twitter as Meta's instant messaging app 'WhatsApp' experienced an outage for more than an hour. The popular messaging app has stopped working for many users across the world, with users across India, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Asia reporting issues with sending and receiving texts and videos.
Netizens sparked a post-dinner meme-fest on Twitter as Meta's instant messaging app 'WhatsApp' experienced an outage for more than an hour. The popular messaging app has stopped working for many users across the world, with users across India, the United Kingdom, South Africa and Asia reporting issues with sending and receiving texts and videos.
"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a spokesperson for WhatsApp parent company Meta Platforms said on Monday.
"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a spokesperson for WhatsApp parent company Meta Platforms said on Monday.
Many users in India have reported that they are unable to access WhatsApp messenger on Android or iOS and even WhatsApp web to send messages to their contacts or groups.
Many users in India have reported that they are unable to access WhatsApp messenger on Android or iOS and even WhatsApp web to send messages to their contacts or groups.
Check some of the reactions here: WhatsApp outage
A Twitterati connected the WhtsApp outage with solar eclipse and wrote in Hindi," Was WhatsApp not able to handle the Diwali messages of Indians?Or after 1300 years, the effect of the rare combination of four planets on the solar eclipse on Deepawali was first on WhatsApp?," when loosely translated to English.
Check some of the reactions here: WhatsApp outage
A Twitterati connected the WhtsApp outage with solar eclipse and wrote in Hindi," Was WhatsApp not able to handle the Diwali messages of Indians?Or after 1300 years, the effect of the rare combination of four planets on the solar eclipse on Deepawali was first on WhatsApp?," when loosely translated to English.
Another user wrote,"Data off and on.. Flight mode off and on..Mob itself switching off and on.. Later realized - #WhatsAppDown."
Another user wrote,"Data off and on.. Flight mode off and on..Mob itself switching off and on.. Later realized - #WhatsAppDown."
Anothe user wrote,"Me after restarting my phone ten times just to realize that WhatsApp is down."
Anothe user wrote,"Me after restarting my phone ten times just to realize that WhatsApp is down."
Affected regions based on Downdetector's heat-map include major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad as well as Nagpur and Lucknow among others.
Affected regions based on Downdetector's heat-map include major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad as well as Nagpur and Lucknow among others.
#whatsappdown has been my most resourceful and restful hour of my life so far, wrote a netizen.
#whatsappdown has been my most resourceful and restful hour of my life so far, wrote a netizen.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.