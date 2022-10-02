Twitter's first ever edited tweet, See changes

For years, Twitter users have demanded the ability to edit their tweets after publishing in order to fix errors like typos. Those requests have led to jokes online that Twitter would rather introduce any other product, such as newsletters, before giving users their top-requested feature.
Weeks after Twitter announced that it will launch the ‘edit’ option for its paid subscribers, the microblogging company has posted its first-ever edited tweet on its official handle. The tweet was edited after it was posted by the Twitter Blue account.
“hello! this is a test to make sure the edit button works, we’ll let you know how it goes," it tweeted.
In the tweet, you can see a ‘pencil icon’ and ‘last edited’ symbol at the bottom, which showed what changes were made to the post after clicking on it.
This ‘edit’ option is not available for the general public. The company had earlier said that it will be available for Twitter Blue users first. It also stated that subscribers who pay $4.99 per month for Twitter Blue will be able to edit their tweets "a few times" within 30 minutes of publication.
For years, Twitter users have demanded the ability to edit their tweets after publishing in order to fix errors like typos. Those requests have led to jokes online that Twitter would rather introduce any other product, such as newsletters, before giving users their top-requested feature.
Most of the social media platforms such as Facebook, Reddit, and Pinterest, have for years offered features allowing users to edit posts.
The “Edit Tweet feature" is a major addition to the microblogging platform since the character count for a tweet was increased from 140 to 280 in 2017.
Twitter has experimented with versions of an edit button. Subscribers of Twitter Blue, the company's paid subscription product, currently have access to a feature that holds tweets for up to one minute, allowing users to review the tweet and "undo" it before the post is published.
Twitter Blue is currently available only in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the US.
Notably, the social media platform already offers an “Undo Tweet" button to Twitter Blue subscribers. Under this feature, users get a 30-second window to cancel posting a tweet if they spot any error. The company said it will continue to offer this feature after it launches the Edit Tweet button.
