Two Aginveers killed as shell from Indian field gun explodes in Nashik

Two Agniveers were killed in a shell explosion during firing practice at the Artillery Centre in Nashik, Maharashtra. Gohil Vishwaraj Singh and Saifat Shit were injured and later pronounced dead at MH Hospital. An accidental death case has been registered for further investigation.

The incident occurred at the Artillery Centre in the Nashik Road area on Thursday afternoon, an official said.

A team of Agniveers was firing an Indian field gun when one of the shells exploded. The duo sustained injuries and were taken to MH Hospital, Deolali, where they were pronounced dead, the official said.