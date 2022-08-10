Two agricultural institutes develop vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle

The Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) spreads among cattle and has killed 2,111 cows in Rajasthan as of August 8
The LSD virus can also cause mild illness in buffalo, camels, deer, and horses
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Amid the outbreak of Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle, two institutes of Agri research body ICAR have developed a vaccine to contain the infectious disease. The Central government is planning to commercialise the vaccine in order to control the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), which has led to the death of cattle in six states.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Amid the outbreak of Lumpy Skin Disease in cattle, two institutes of Agri research body ICAR have developed a vaccine to contain the infectious disease. The Central government is planning to commercialise the vaccine in order to control the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), which has led to the death of cattle in six states.
The LSD spreads among cattle and has killed 2,111 cows in Rajasthan as of August 8. While Gujarat has reported 1,679 deaths, Punjab 672, Himachal Pradesh 38, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 29, and Uttarakhand 26 deaths due to Lumy Skin Disease until August 8.
The LSD spreads among cattle and has killed 2,111 cows in Rajasthan as of August 8. While Gujarat has reported 1,679 deaths, Punjab 672, Himachal Pradesh 38, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 29, and Uttarakhand 26 deaths due to Lumy Skin Disease until August 8.
The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)- National Research Centre on Equines (NRCE), in collaboration with Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Izatnagar, Uttar Pradesh has developed a homologous live-attenuated LSD vaccine "Lumpi-ProVacInd".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)- National Research Centre on Equines (NRCE), in collaboration with Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Izatnagar, Uttar Pradesh has developed a homologous live-attenuated LSD vaccine "Lumpi-ProVacInd".
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala revealed this new technology on Wednesday.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Minister Parshottam Rupala revealed this new technology on Wednesday.
Animal Husbandry Minister Rupala complemented the ICAR scientists for the development of this indigenous vaccine, which he said would help in controlling the LSD.
Animal Husbandry Minister Rupala complemented the ICAR scientists for the development of this indigenous vaccine, which he said would help in controlling the LSD.
"Scientists were making efforts to develop this vaccine since the LSD disease was first reported in Odisha in 2019. Today, the technology has been launched and now we will move forward to ensure how this vaccine reaches farmers who have cattle," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"Scientists were making efforts to develop this vaccine since the LSD disease was first reported in Odisha in 2019. Today, the technology has been launched and now we will move forward to ensure how this vaccine reaches farmers who have cattle," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Rupala said it is a very "encouraging" development as the spread of LSD has become a serious issue.
Rupala said it is a very "encouraging" development as the spread of LSD has become a serious issue.
He said there is a protocol for the commercialisation of vaccines and the animal husbandry department will see how it can be expedited.