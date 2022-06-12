The airline then told the passengers that they can either cancel their flight and get the refund, or they can book another flight within the next 30 days
Two of AirAsia India's A320 aircraft heading from Delhi to Srinagar were forced to return to national capital as they faced technical snags mid-air within a span of approximately six hours on Saturday.
Notably, the Delhi-Srinagar flight I5-712, which was being operated on A320 aircraft with registration number VT-APJ, took off from the Delhi airport at around 11.55 AM, a passenger who was on this flight informed the news agency PTI.
Following the plane taking off and just as it was mid-air for about half an hour, the pilot announced that the aircraft (VT-APJ) is facing a technical snag, the passenger stated. VT-APJ aircraft safely returned to Delhi airport at around 1.45 PM with all the passengers, the passenger stated.
Additionally, another AirAsia A320 aircraft with registration number VT-RED was arranged by the airline to conduct the I5-712 flight so that the stranded passengers could be taken to Srinagar, the passenger said.
Some time after the second plane took off, the pilot announced that this aircraft (VT-RED) too has developed a technical snag and it will have to return to the Delhi airport, the passenger said. VT-RED aircraft safely returned to Delhi airport at around 5.30 PM with the passengers.
Due to this,t he airline then told the passengers that they can either cancel their flight and get the refund, or they can book another flight within the next 30 days, the passenger stated.
When asked about this incident, AirAsia India spokesperson said, "AirAsia India confirms that flight from Delhi to Srinagar had to return back to Delhi on account of a technical snag. The aircraft is being operated after rectification of the snag to recover continuity of operations to and from Srinagar."
"We regret the inconvenience and disruption to the travel plans of our guests and reaffirm our commitment to safety in all our operations," the spokesperson noted.
Meanwhile, AirAsia India has started using taxibot, a vehicle that helps a plane to move between parking stand and runway without running engines, at the Bengaluru international airport, a statement said on Friday.
The airline had on November 23 last year started using taxibot to tow two modified A320 planes at the Delhi international airport.
"AirAsia India today flagged off the commencement of taxibot operations at Bengaluru international airport, following successful trials and subsequent implementation at Delhi international airport," the airline's statement noted.
Taxibot is a semi-robotic towbarless aircraft movement equipment that tows an aircraft from the terminal gate to the take-off point (taxi-out phase) and returns it to the gate after landing (taxi-in phase). The aircraft engines remain shut when the taxibot is in operation.
