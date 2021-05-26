Two- and three-wheelers to take the lead in electric mobility by 2025: ICRA

Two- and three-wheel vehicles are likely to lead the transition to electric technology in India during the coming decade as the cost difference with combustion engine vehicles is narrowing and these vehicles would not need public charging infrastructure like passenger and commercial vehicles, according to a note published by ICRA, a credit ratings agency.

India, though, will continue to lag markets such as China, the US and Europe when it comes to demand for electric passenger vehicles.

“Electric two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments have relatively lower dependency on commercial charging infrastructure (owing to limited span of commute) and can also adopt battery swapping to allay charging related concerns for commercial applications. Furthermore, operating cost metrics continue to favour electric 2W and 3W for commercial operations, in-fact e3W over life of the vehicle will be much more economical than its CNG counterparts," ICRA mentioned in the noted.

The ratings agency further added that unlike the car segment where China has massive lead, India can still work on electrifying its two- and three-wheeler segment due to favourable total cost of ownership and huge volume, which translates into economies of scale benefits.

According to Shamsher Dewan, vice-president and group head, corporate sector ratings, affordability and range anxiety continue to remain key challenges, especially in the passenger car and truck segment and penetration levels are likely to remain low over the medium term. The absence of local supplier ecosystem and high dependency on imports make things tougher.

“Nonetheless, segments such as scooters, 3W and small commercial vehicles have already achieved TCO parity with conventional vehicles due to the low operating cost and attractive subsidy support and are thereby expected to become early adopters of EVs in India. We expect share of EVs to reach about 8-10% level in two-wheelers, and over 30% in 3W by 2025. The penetration levels in cars and trucks are likely to remain low in the medium term," he added.

