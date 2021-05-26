Two- and three-wheelers to take the lead in electric mobility by 2025: ICRA

“Nonetheless, segments such as scooters, 3W and small commercial vehicles have already achieved TCO parity with conventional vehicles due to the low operating cost and attractive subsidy support and are thereby expected to become early adopters of EVs in India. We expect share of EVs to reach about 8-10% level in two-wheelers, and over 30% in 3W by 2025. The penetration levels in cars and trucks are likely to remain low in the medium term," he added.