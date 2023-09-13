Two Army officers, cop killed in gunfight with terrorists in J&K's Anantnag; encounter underway1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 08:18 PM IST
An Indian Army Colonel, a Major and a police official have lost their lives in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, ANI reported.
Meanwhile, two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter that began in the Narla area of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, reported ANI.
The security forces have recovered a large quantity of warlike stores, including medicines, with Pakistan markings during a search amid the encounter that continued on Wednesday evening according to officials, the report added.
Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, Defence PRO, said Indian army and Jammu and Kashmir police were tracking the movement of two terrorists since September 7.
"Troops cordoned the terrorists and heavy firefight ensued on September 12 wherein one terrorist was killed on the same night. Despite bad weather and hostile terrain, the second terrorist was pursued and neutralized on the morning of September 13 after heavy firing throughout the night," the PRO statement added.
"Large quantity of warlike stores have been recovered, including Pakistan marking medicines. One soldier of 63 RR has made the supreme sacrifice and three soldiers have been injured, along with an SPO. An Army dog has also laid down her life," the statement added.