An Indian Army Colonel, a Major and a police official have lost their lives in an encounter that broke out between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, ANI reported.

The encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists hiding in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district, a police official told the news agency "An Indian Army Colonel commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Unit along with a Major have lost their lives in an encounter in Anantnag with terrorists in Kashmir. The off-vet was commanding 19 RR," ANI cited Indian Army officials. “A Jammu and Kashmir Police official also lost his life in the encounter. The Army officers were leading the troops from the front after they had gone to search for terrorists in the area based on specific intelligence," Indian Army officials added.

Meanwhile, two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter that began in the Narla area of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, reported ANI.

The security forces have recovered a large quantity of warlike stores, including medicines, with Pakistan markings during a search amid the encounter that continued on Wednesday evening according to officials, the report added.

Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, Defence PRO, said Indian army and Jammu and Kashmir police were tracking the movement of two terrorists since September 7.

"Troops cordoned the terrorists and heavy firefight ensued on September 12 wherein one terrorist was killed on the same night. Despite bad weather and hostile terrain, the second terrorist was pursued and neutralized on the morning of September 13 after heavy firing throughout the night," the PRO statement added.

"Large quantity of warlike stores have been recovered, including Pakistan marking medicines. One soldier of 63 RR has made the supreme sacrifice and three soldiers have been injured, along with an SPO. An Army dog has also laid down her life," the statement added.