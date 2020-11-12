Two arrested in fake invoice scam

NEW DELHI : Officials of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) have arrested two people—a managing director of a firm and his associate—in Maharashtra on Thursday in a fake invoice scam involving ₹520 crore of tax credits, said an official.

The company has been abusing the tax system to avail of input tax credits based on bogus invoices without any actual supply or receipt of goods or services, the official said on condition of anonymity.

The arrests are part of DGGI’s drive to unearth tax fraud, especially involving fake invoices, even as the government is scaling up enforcement efforts by adopting more security features in the GST system. Earlier this week, the government made e-invoicing mandatory for all businesses with ₹100 crore sales from 1 January, down from ₹500 crores now.

Investigation into the case showed that the company had availed of tax credits fraudulently to the extent of Rs. 304 crore from multiple entities and has passed on fraudulent tax credits to the tune of Rs. 216 crore through bogus invoices without any real transactions. The company’s operations centered around artificially inflating turnover and obtain enhanced credit limit from banks.

The arrested managing director is the son of a sitting MLA and brother of a movie director, who was also arrested in August 2018 for availing fraudulent credit, said the official quoted above.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via