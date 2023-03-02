Two Australian universities to open campuses in Gujarat's GIFT city

To provide wider range of opportunities for students willing to study in foreign universities, two Australian universities are set to establish campuses in Gujarat's GIFT City. Moreover, the two nations are also paving way to recognise each other educational courses.

The two universities that are set to open their campuses in Gujarat are Deakin University and Wollongong University. They will be the first two foreign varsities to be setting up their campuses in the city.

The Indian government and the Australian government are set to sign 10 MoUs thtat will pave way for setting up of a mechanism for mutual recognition of professionalism," Australian Minister Jason Clare told ANI on Monday.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and his Australian counterpart Jason Clare took part in student engagement programmes at Sri Venkateswara College, University of Delhi in the morning on Wednesday. The Union Minister said the two nations are taking part to deepen their ties through two-way mobility to fulfil 21-century aspirations.

The Australian delegation led by Jason Clare is on a five day visit to India from February 28 to March 4. The main aim of the visit is to strengthen ties between the two nations in the education field.

The education opportunities emerging out from the agreements and bilateral pacts will help students of both the nations to learn and gain new experiences in diverse cultural settings, and hold the value of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth, One Family and One Future",said the Union Minister.

The delegation currently visiting the country includes educational policymakers and university administrative stakeholders that shall pave way for collaborative tie-ups with India. Currently the Delhi University has agrement with three Australian Universities, the University of Wollongong, Macquarie University and Melbourne University. There can be further such agreements with different university in the coming time. The two governments can make significant progress in educational collaboration as India is set to host Australia- India Education and Skills Council later this year.

