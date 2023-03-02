Two Australian universities to open campuses in Gujarat's GIFT city
Two Australian universities are set to open campuses in Gujarat's GIFT city. India and Australia are also coming up with a mechanism for mutual recognition of educational courses
To provide wider range of opportunities for students willing to study in foreign universities, two Australian universities are set to establish campuses in Gujarat's GIFT City. Moreover, the two nations are also paving way to recognise each other educational courses.
