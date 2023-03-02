Two Australian universities to open campuses in Gujarat's GIFT city

The delegation currently visiting the country includes educational policymakers and university administrative stakeholders that shall pave way for collaborative tie-ups with India. Currently the Delhi University has agrement with three Australian Universities, the University of Wollongong, Macquarie University and Melbourne University. There can be further such agreements with different university in the coming time. The two governments can make significant progress in educational collaboration as India is set to host Australia- India Education and Skills Council later this year.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}