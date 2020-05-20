Two BSF personnel injured in J&K militant attack

Srinagar: Two BSF personnel were injured when militants fired upon them in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Wednesday, officials said.
The militants fired upon a BSF party which was on picket duty in central Kashmir, they said, adding the two personnel were injured.
The duo has been shifted to a hospital, a police official said.
The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the official added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.