Home > News > India > Two BSF personnel injured in J&K militant attack
Two BSF personnel injured in J&K militant attack

06:28 PM IST PTI

  • The militants fired upon a BSF party which was on picket duty in central Kashmir
  • The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the official added

Srinagar: Two BSF personnel were injured when militants fired upon them in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Wednesday, officials said.

The militants fired upon a BSF party which was on picket duty in central Kashmir, they said, adding the two personnel were injured.

The duo has been shifted to a hospital, a police official said.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, the official added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

