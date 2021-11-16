Swine Flu: Coimbatore city of Tamil Nadu has reported two cases of Swine Flu. Both patients are undergoing treatment at a private hospital, news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

In August this year, Delhi hospitals had witnessed a sudden surge in flu and swine flu cases. According to one of the official surveys, as many as 41% of Delhi households were surveyed wherein one or more members of the family were suffering from flu-like symptoms.

As per WHO, the H1N1 flu, commonly known as swine flu, is primarily caused by the H1N1 strain of the flu (influenza) virus. H1N1 is one of several flu virus strains that can cause the seasonal flu.

Symptoms of the Swine flu are the same as those of the seasonal flu.

The signs and symptoms of flu caused by the H1N1 virus are similar to those of infections caused by other flu strains and can include: Fever, chills, cough, sore, throat, Runny or stuffy nose, watery and red eyes, body aches, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

