Two children die after consuming cough syrup in Rajasthan: Negligence behind deaths? Here's what we know

The deaths of two children in Rajasthan, suspected to be linked to a generic cough syrup supplied to the government, have sparked an inquiry, while 22 batches of the drug have been banned.

Advertisement

The issue caught the attention of authorities only on Monday after a five-year-old from the Sikar district died, hours after being administered the drug at a community health centre in the state, despite another two-year-old succumbing for the same reason on September 22 in Bharatpur, and eight children falling ill after consuming the syrup last week.

News agency PTI reported that a senior medical practitioner—Dr Tarachand Yogi, in charge of the Bayana community health centre—volunteered to consume the syrup to demonstrate that it was safe in front of worried parents on September 24. Eight hours after taking a dose, he was found unconscious in his car.

Also Read | Centre launches probe as six children die from contaminated cough syrup

Citing Drug Controller Ajay Pathak, PTI further reported on Wednesday that the department had also received several complaints of other children falling ill after consuming the cough syrup.

Advertisement

"Our drug inspector has collected samples from Sikar, Jhunjhunu and Bharatpur, and the test reports are expected within three days. The syrup should not be administered to children below five years of age," Pathak was quoted as saying.

That said, according to officials, over 1.33 lakh bottles of the syrup have already been distributed across the state since July this year, and if the syrup is found to be harmful after tests, the problem could much larger than the current state of affairs seems to suggest.

"Doctors have been asked to stop prescribing the syrup. Samples from all 22 batches are being tested, and supplies from Kayson Pharma have been halted," Jai Singh, executive director for quality control at Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited (RMSCL), said on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The Rajasthan health department has also ordered an inquiry into the matter, but if reports are to be believed, the RMSCL could itself be implicated in the probe.

Gaps in drug testing? India Today on Thursday reported that over the past two years, the cough syrup, manufactured by a company called Kaysons, had failed quality tests, but each time the syrup was blacklisted, Rajasthan's drug control and procurement systems facilitated the continued supply of the drug through RMSCL.

Over the past couple of years, samples failed quality tests across several areas, including Bhilwara, Sikar, Bahratpur, Ajmer, Udaipur, Jaipur, Banswara and Jodhpur.

While official action was taken against Kaysons and the company blacklisted, it was allowed back into the tender process, according to the report.

Advertisement

As per India Today, despite the existence of government labs, RMSCL relies on private labs for testing, and if one lab declares a drug to be substandard, RMSCL gets the same drug cleared from another lab and, in collusion with officials, secures fresh supply contracts.

An investigative report by Aaj Tak also claimed that over the past five years, more than 100 samples of drugs have failed quality tests annually: 101 samples failed in 2024, and thus far in 2025, 81 samples have failed.