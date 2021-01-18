Two coaches of Shahid Express derail in Lucknow; no casualty reported

Two coaches of Shahid Express derailed at Charbagh station in Lucknow in the morning of 18 January. No casualty has been reported in the incident.

The incident took place around 8 am when the train left the platform at Charbagh railway station, senior divisional commercial manager Jagtosh Shukla said.

There were only 155 passengers in the two coaches, arrangements were made for them. No injury/casualty. The train had just left from the yard & was running at a slow pace. It is a matter of probe that why did the derailment occur. A committee is being formed: Sanjay Tripathi, DRM https://t.co/KO7W2qjogW pic.twitter.com/3UGmb0XlVZ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 18, 2021

The 155 passengers who were in the two derailed coaches were shifted to other compartments.

Train No 4674 Amritsar to Jaynagar Shahid Express has since resumed its journey, Shukla said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via