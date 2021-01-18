Two coaches of Shahid Express derail in Lucknow; no casualty reported

Two coaches of Shahid Express derail in Lucknow; no casualty reported1 min read . Updated: 18 Jan 2021, 10:05 AM IST
155 passengers in the two derailed coaches were shifted to other compartments
Two coaches of Shahid Express derailed at Charbagh station in Lucknow in the morning of 18 January. No casualty has been reported in the incident.
The incident took place around 8 am when the train left the platform at Charbagh railway station, senior divisional commercial manager Jagtosh Shukla said.
The 155 passengers who were in the two derailed coaches were shifted to other compartments.
Train No 4674 Amritsar to Jaynagar Shahid Express has since resumed its journey, Shukla said.
