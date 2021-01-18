Two coaches of Shahid Express derail in Lucknow; no casualty reported

Two coaches of Shahid Express derail in Lucknow; no casualty reported1 min read . 10:05 AM IST
155 passengers in the two derailed coaches were shifted to other compartments
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
155 passengers in the two derailed coaches were shifted to other compartments
Two coaches of Shahid Express derailed at Charbagh station in Lucknow in the morning of 18 January. No casualty has been reported in the incident.
Two coaches of Shahid Express derailed at Charbagh station in Lucknow in the morning of 18 January. No casualty has been reported in the incident.
The incident took place around 8 am when the train left the platform at Charbagh railway station, senior divisional commercial manager Jagtosh Shukla said.
The incident took place around 8 am when the train left the platform at Charbagh railway station, senior divisional commercial manager Jagtosh Shukla said.
The 155 passengers who were in the two derailed coaches were shifted to other compartments.
Train No 4674 Amritsar to Jaynagar Shahid Express has since resumed its journey, Shukla said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.