Two coaches of Shahid Express derail in Lucknow; no casualty reported

155 passengers in the two derailed coaches were shifted to other compartments

Two coaches of Shahid Express derailed at Charbagh station in Lucknow in the morning of 18 January. No casualty has been reported in the incident.

The 155 passengers who were in the two derailed coaches were shifted to other compartments.

Train No 4674 Amritsar to Jaynagar Shahid Express has since resumed its journey, Shukla said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

