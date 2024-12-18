Two Congress worker died on Wednesday during the party's protest in Uttar Pradesh and Assam, with Rahul Gandhi saying that the families deserve full justice.

The deceased, identified as Prabhat Pandey and Mridul Islam, died during a protest against a range of issues.

The Congress party has alleged that the workers died due to ‘police brutality’ and injury due to "tear gas smoke", respectively.

Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Rai claimed that the party worker Prabhat Pandey died due to “police brutality” during the party's protest near the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

28-year-old Prabhat Pandey, a native of Gorakhpur, was brought dead to the hospital from Congress office, said police.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Chief Ajay Rai, in a post on X, said, "Today, while going to gherao the assembly, our young colleague Prabhat Pandey ji passed away due to police brutality."

"The Yogi government should give financial assistance of ₹1 crore to the family of the deceased and a government job to one member of the family as compensation," Rai added.

DCP (Central Lucknow) Raveena Tyagi said that Prabhat Pandey was brought to the Civil Hospital in Hazratganj in an unconscious condition from the Congress office. The doctors declared him brought dead.

"Prima facie, according to doctors, there was no visible injury mark on his body. Apart from this, a post-mortem would be done by a panel and the process would be videographed. Accordingly further legal proceedings would be carried out," reported PTI quoting Tyagi.

Assam Congress said that party worker died and several others sustained injuries due to "tear gas smoke" during a protest.

Congress Legal Cell member Mridul Islam felt suffocated when a tear gas cell fell near him, reported PTI quoting party spokesperson Bedabrat Bora.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Mridul Islam, who sacrificed his life during a peaceful protest "Raj Bhawan Chalo," program in tear gas shelling by Assam police in Guwahati. May his soul rest in peace," said Assam unit of Congress in a post on X..

Reacting to deaths of party workers, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered deepest condolences to their grieving loved ones, and said, “These families deserve full justice. The lion of Congress will continue to fight for truth and the Constitution."