Two cops killed as terrorists attack police vehicle in J-K's Srinagar

Srinagar: Two police personnel were killed and 12 others injured after terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near a police camp at Zewan on the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The injured personnel have been evacuated to an Army Hospital where are undergoing treatment at an Army Hospital, according to Kashmir Zone Police.

Earlier The Kashmir Zone Police tweeted: "#Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of #Srinagar. 14 personnel #injured in the attack. All the injured personnel evacuated to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice."

One ASI and a Selection Grade Constable succumbed to their injuries in the attack that took place in the Pantha Chowk area of the city, Police said.

