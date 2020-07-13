Two coronavirus vaccines given fast-track status by US

BENGALURU : Two experimental coronavirus vaccines by German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer have received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's 'fast track' designation, the companies said on Monday, according to Reuters.

The vaccines, BNT162b1 and BNT162b2, are the two most advanced of the four vaccines being developed by the companies.

The vaccines, BNT162b1 and BNT162b2, are the two most advanced of the four vaccines being developed by the companies.

Recently, another company Novavax Inc., one of the front-runners in the race to develop a Covid-19 vaccine, said it will receive $1.6 billion from the U.S. government, the biggest contribution yet from the Operation Warp Speed program.

US President Donald Trump’s Warp Speed program has backed efforts at a number of companies, including Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co., Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc, to get doses as early as possible.

Operation Warp Speed seeks to compress a process that is typically years long into a matter of months.

Drug companies and university researchers are investigating more than 140 experimental inoculations, according to the World Health Organization. Moderna, Pfizer and the University of Oxford, working with AstraZeneca, are among the companies and institutions that have started studies of their vaccines in healthy patients.

