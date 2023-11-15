Two Dabur subsidiaries dismissed from US cancer lawsuit
New Delhi: Two overseas subsidiaries of Dabur Ltd have been dismissed from a lawsuit in the United States regarding a potential connection between certain brands of hair relaxer and ovarian and uterine cancer, and other related health issues. A third international subsidiary, Namaste Laboratories, which sells ethnic hair-care products, remains as a defendant along with companies such as L'Oreal, SoftSheen-Carson, Luster Products Inc and Avion Industries, among others.