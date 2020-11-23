Two Delhi markets to remain shut till Nov 30 for flouting Covid-19 safety norms

Two prominent evening markets in West Delhi, Punjabi Basti and Janta markets, will remain shut till November 30 for flouting various COVID-19 safety guidelines. On Sunday, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in West Delhi has issued an order directing for closure of these markets till next week.

"It has come to the notice of West DDMA that directives issued by the Delhi government with regard to wearing of masks, maintaining social distancing are being flouted in Punjabi Basti and Janta markets in the Nangloi area," Dharmendra Kumar, Additional District Magistrate of DDMA West, said in an order adding, "In the overall public interest, it is hereby ordered to close these markets till November 30."

The district authorities, accompanied by police and North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) teams, conducted inspection to ensure the closure of the markets and removal of encroachments in both the areas.

In the midst of the spurt in COVID-19 cases in Delhi, the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sought power from the Centre to impose restrictions in markets which may emerge as COVID-19 hotspots where people might be flouting Covid-19 norms.

Delhi has been reeling under a third wave of coronavirus and has reported a death rate of 1.58 per cent as compared to the national fatality rate of 1.48 per cent.

Experts attribute the high number of daily COVID-19 deaths in the national capital to a large number of "critical" non-residents patients coming to the city for treatment, unfavourable weather, pollution and better "reporting and mapping" of fatalities.

They say the easing of restrictions has exposed the vulnerable population, such as the elderly and those having comorbidities, to the deadly virus.

In the month of November alone, the national capital has recorded 1,759 fatalities till November 21 – around 83 deaths per day.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Topics