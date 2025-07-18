Over 20 Delhi schools receive bomb threat on 18 July, says Delhi Police; investigation underway

Delhi School Bomb Threat: Over 20 schools in Delhi received bomb threats on 18 July in separate incidents, police said on Friday.

Advertisement

The first bomb threat was reported by Abhinav Public School, located in Rohini Sector 3. Officials said that an investigation was underway.

Richmondd Global School in the Paschim Vihar area of Delhi has also received a bomb threat. Upon getting the information, Delhi police and the fire department rushed to the location, the Delhi Fire Service said. Richmondd Global School has received two bomb threats in three days.

What did the bomb threat letter say? The Delhi Police has revealed the bomb threat letter:

Hello. I am writing to let you know that I have placed several explosive devices (trinitrotoluene) within school classrooms. The explosives are skillfully hidden, in black plastic bags. I will erase every last one of you from this world. Not a single soul will survive. I will gladly laugh when I will watch the news, only to see the parents show up at the school and to be greeted by the cold, dismembered bodies of their children.

Advertisement

You all deserve to suffer. I truly hate my life, I will commit suicide after the news, will slit my throat and slit my wrists. I was never truly helped, psychiatrists, psychologists, no one has ever cared and no one will ever care. You only care about medicating the helpless and clueless humans' psychiatrists never tell you that those meds ruin your organs or that they cause disgusting weight gain. You brainwash people into thinking psychiatric meds can help them. But they don't. I a living proof that they do not. You all deserve this. You deserve to suffer just like me.

Bomb threats increase in Delhi schools This is the fourth time this week that Delhi schools have received a bomb threat. On July 16, eight schools reported that they had received bomb threats, prompting action from authorities.

Advertisement

Over the week, over 28 cases of Delhi schools receiving bomb threats have been reported.

On Wednesday morning, the bomb threats triggered panic among students, prompting immediate evacuations.

Teams of Delhi Police, bomb disposal squad, dog squad and cyber experts rushed in for a thorough search.

Along with St. Thomas School, seven other schools received a bomb threat e-mail on Wednesday. All threats were found be fake after investigation.

The schools were Vasant Valley School in Vasant Kunj, Mother International in Hauz Khas, Richmond Global School in Paschim Vihar, Prudence School in Paschim Vihar and Pitampura, Sardar Patel Vidyalaya in Lodhi Estate, and St Thomas School in Paschim Vihar.

The e-mails were received between 5.26 am and 8.12 am. In total, 10 e-mails were received by the schools. A senior police officer said the schools were thoroughly checked and nothing suspicious was found.

Advertisement

A 12-year-old student was detained for sending a bomb threat to St Thomas School in Dwarka on July 15. The school received another bomb threat in less than 24 hours on Wednesday, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the boy was identified and detained for sending the bomb threat e-mail on Tuesday.