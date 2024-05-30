Shashi Tharoor's PA arrested in gold smuggling case at Delhi airport; BJP attacks Congress, CPM
Delhi Customs detained two persons in a gold smuggling case at Delhi airport. One of them claimed to be a PA of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. Around 500 grams of gold recovered from their possession.
The Customs on Wednesday arrested two persons, including the personal assistant of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, in a gold smuggling case at Delhi airport. His PA has been identified as identified as Shiv Kumar Prasad.