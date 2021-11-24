Two doses of Covaxin 50% effective against symptomatic covid-19: Lancet

The study found that the effectiveness of two vaccine doses remained stable over the seven-week follow-up period. Requests for testing gradually declined toward the end of the study period (from May 6 to May 15). The median interval between receipt of the last vaccine dose and the end of the study period (May 15, 2021) for those who had received one dose was 37 days (range 7 to 119) days and 50 days (range 5 to 103) days for those who had received two doses. The adjusted vaccine effectiveness of the first dose, estimated after 7 and 21 days, was low, which is consistent with the performance of other vaccines against the delta variant and indicates the importance of a second dose to achieve vaccine effectiveness.