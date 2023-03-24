Two earthquakes hit Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh today1 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 01:40 PM IST
Two mild intensity earthquakes of magnitude 3.9 and 4.0 on the Richter scale struck Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on Friday afternoon
India witnessed two back to back mild earthquakes in cities of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Friday noon. An earthquake of intensity 3.9 Richter Scale hit 12 km of Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh in morning on Friday. On the same day, another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on Richter scale hit Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.
