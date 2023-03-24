India witnessed two back to back mild earthquakes in cities of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Friday noon. An earthquake of intensity 3.9 Richter Scale hit 12 km of Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh in morning on Friday. On the same day, another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on Richter scale hit Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

“An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.9 on the Richter Scale hit 12km WSW of Ambikapur, Chhattisgarh today at 10:28 am IST: National Centre for Seismology," tweeted National Centre of Seismology on Friday.

As of now, no casualty or damage to property has been reported in the two states.

“An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit 28km SE of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh today at 10:31 am IST: National Centre for Seismology," tweeted ANI on Friday.

In the early morning, another North Eastern India was also hit by a mild earthquake on Friday. The magnitude of the earthquake was 3.9 on Richter scale.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 24-03-2023, 08:52:40 IST, Lat: 24.23 & Long: 93.86, Depth: 51 Km ,Location: 31km SSE of Moirang, Manipur, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App," tweeted the nodal agency for monitoring earthquake activity.

Notably, Moirang of Manipur was hit by an earthquake on Thursday as well. The intensity of the earthquake was 3.9 on Richter scale and it hit at the depth of 67 km.

In any of the earthquake, no severe damage or casualty was reported by people in Manipur.