Two earthquakes hit Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh today

India witnessed two back to back mild earthquakes in cities of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Friday noon. An earthquake of intensity 3.9 Richter Scale hit 12 km of Ambikapur in Chhattisgarh in morning on Friday. On the same day, another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on Richter scale hit Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

