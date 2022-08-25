Two earthquakes jolt Jammu and Kashmir in 1 hour; total 6 quakes in last 2 days

Two earthquakes jolt Jammu and Kashmir in 1 hour; total 6 quakes in last 2 days2 min read . 05:50 AM IST
Two earthquakes of magnitude 3.2 and 4.1 on the Richter scale hit Katra in Jammu and Kashmir within a span of an hour on Wednesday night.
At 11:04 pm, the tremors were felt. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), 4.1 magnitudes of earthquake hit Katra, Jammu & Kashmir. The quake hit at latitude 33.20 degrees north and longitude 75.56 degrees east at a depth of 5 km.
"An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 occurred 62km ENE of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, at around 11:04 pm today. The depth of the earthquake was 5 km below the ground," NCS had tweeted.
The second earthquake occurred at 11:52 PM on Wednesday. The depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 24-08-2022, 23:52:45 IST, Lat: 33.05 & Long: 75.58, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: 60km E of Katra, Jammu and Kashmir," NCS had tweeted.
Earlier, on August 23 (Tuesday), four earthquakes jolted Katra in less than six hours. The first earthquake hit east of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir at 2:20 am on Tuesday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground. The magnitude of the first quake was 3.9 on the Richter scale.
The second earthquake of 2.6 magnitude occurred 9.5 km northeast of Doda in Jammu region at 3.21 am, they said. The quake hit at latitude 33.23 degrees north and longitude 75.56 degrees east at a depth of 5 km.
The third quake of 2.8 magnitude occurred 29 km east of Udhampur in Jammu region at 3.44 am on Tuesday, they said. The quake hit at latitude 32.89 degrees north and longitude 75.45 degrees east at a depth of 10 km.
The fourth earthquake of 2.9 magnitude occurred 26 km south east of Udhampur at 8.03 am.
In addition to this, the tremors were also felt in Kolhapur Maharashtra today. NCS said that 3.4 magnitude of earthquake occurred at 12:05 am in Kolhapur.
The depth of the earthquake was 5 Km below the ground, it added.
