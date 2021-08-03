Two earthquakes of more than 4.0 magnitude strike Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Two earthquakes of more than 4.0 magnitude strike Andaman and Nicobar Islands1 min read . 08:24 AM IST
- According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 7:21 am
Andaman and Nicobar islands were jolted by two earthquakes of medium intensity on Tuesday morning
The first earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale was reported near Portblair in Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.
According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at 6:27 am.
The second earthquake of magnitude 4.6 stuck around an hour later at 7.21 am according to the National Centre for Seismology.
