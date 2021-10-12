Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Two Greater Noida malls penalised for flouting rules. Check details

Two Greater Noida malls penalised for flouting rules. Check details

Premium
Ansal Plaza
1 min read . 03:05 PM IST Livemint

The penalties were levied on Ansal Plaza and Omaxe Connaught Place by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Monday

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Two shopping malls in Greater Noida have been slapped with fines of over four lakh for alleged violation of Solid Waste Management Rules on their premises, officials told PTI on Tuesday.

Two shopping malls in Greater Noida have been slapped with fines of over four lakh for alleged violation of Solid Waste Management Rules on their premises, officials told PTI on Tuesday.

The penalties were levied on Ansal Plaza and Omaxe Connaught Place by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Monday, they said.

The penalties were levied on Ansal Plaza and Omaxe Connaught Place by the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) on Monday, they said.

The fines were issued after the violations were spotted during an inspection carried out by the Health Department led by Vaibhav Nagar on instructions of GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan, they said.

The fines were issued after the violations were spotted during an inspection carried out by the Health Department led by Vaibhav Nagar on instructions of GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan, they said.

“A fine of 2.21 lakh has been imposed on Ansal Plaza and 2 lakh on Omaxe Connaught Place. A fine of 10,000 has also been imposed on AS Hostel located in Knowledge Park II for improper disposal of solid waste," GNIDA Deputy General Manager (Health) Salil Yadav said.

“A fine of 2.21 lakh has been imposed on Ansal Plaza and 2 lakh on Omaxe Connaught Place. A fine of 10,000 has also been imposed on AS Hostel located in Knowledge Park II for improper disposal of solid waste," GNIDA Deputy General Manager (Health) Salil Yadav said.

“The GNIDA has instructed the offenders to deposit the fine amount in three working days, failing which legal action would be initiated against them," he said, according to a statement.

“The GNIDA has instructed the offenders to deposit the fine amount in three working days, failing which legal action would be initiated against them," he said, according to a statement.

Officials said the GNIDA has implemented the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, according to which bulk waste generators are required to dispose of the waste on their own.

Officials said the GNIDA has implemented the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, according to which bulk waste generators are required to dispose of the waste on their own.

Only the inert waste left after disposal of other solid waste would be collected by the local authority and that too against a fixed payment, they added. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Global corporate icon explains why India is best countr ...

Premium

10 cr women provided toilets, 4 cr houses got electrici ...

Premium

India to soon submit national vaccination plan and targ ...

Premium

Dogs might have lived with humans 12,000 years ago. Wha ...

Only the inert waste left after disposal of other solid waste would be collected by the local authority and that too against a fixed payment, they added. 

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

Global corporate icon explains why India is best countr ...

Premium

10 cr women provided toilets, 4 cr houses got electrici ...

Premium

India to soon submit national vaccination plan and targ ...

Premium

Dogs might have lived with humans 12,000 years ago. Wha ...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!