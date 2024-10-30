Two Guinness World Records set in Ayodhya during ‘Deepotsav 2024’: WATCH

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the certificates of two new Guinness World Records created during the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali festival.

Updated30 Oct 2024, 08:48 PM IST
Ayodhya: Ram Ki Paidi illuminated with earthen lamps during Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya in 2022.
Ayodhya: Ram Ki Paidi illuminated with earthen lamps during Deepotsav celebrations, on the eve of the Diwali festival, in Ayodhya in 2022.(HT_PRINT)

Two world records were set in Ayodhya during 'Deepotsav-2024' on Wednesday. Guinness official said that with over 25 lakh diyas lit, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) tourism, state government, Ayodhya administration and Dr Rammanohar Lohia Avadh University set a world record.

Another world record for most people (1,121) performing simultaneous aarti was set by the UP Tourism, Ayodhya administration and Saryu Arti Samiti on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the certificates of two new Guinness World Records created during the Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali festival.

Meanwhile, Guinness World Records official Nischal Barot said, “...The adjudicator from Guinness World Records came and he certified both of our attempts. The first attempt was most people rotating Diya, that is Aarti. In that, 1121 people participated. That was the largest aarti participation in the world. Second is the largest display of oil lamps with 25,12,585. We created new records for both the attempts."

WATCH: Lakhs of diyas illuminated along the banks of the Saryu River in Ayodhya

Devotees light earthen lamps on the bank of Saryu River during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya

This Deepostav was the first since the consecration of Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya on January 22 this year.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the celebrations as he, along with Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and others. Adityanath first had 'darshan' of Lord Ram, then paid his respects at his feet, the government said in a statement.

"After this, the Chief Minister lit lamps before the Lord. The Chief Minister also lit five lamps outside," the government was quoted by PTI as saying.

All that happened at Deepotsav 2024 in Ayodhya: Visuals here

Spectacular "Green & Digital Fireworks Show" was also witnessed. As many as 18 tableaux depicting episodes from Ramcharitmanas were showcased during the procession which moved stately from Saket Mahavidyalaya to Ram Katha Park to the sound of firecrackers and bursts of gulal.

In pictures from the grand event, Yogi Adityanath could be seen greeting artists dressed as Lord Rama, Lord Lakshmana and Goddess Sita during te Deepotsav 2024 celebration. Besides, a laser show was also organised at a ghat on the banks of the Saryu River.

Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath welcomes lord Ram, Laxman and Sita after receiving them from Pushpak Vimaan (Helicopter) at the bank of Saryu river on the occasion of Deepotsav in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh India on Wednesday, October 30, 2024.

A drone show was also held at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya.

Speaking about the Deepotsav, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya noted that there is a wave of happiness among the devotees of Lord Ram. "This is the first Deepotsav after the Pran Pratishtha programme of Lord Ram. There is a wave of happiness among the devotees. A world record is going to be created again," he said.

Deepotsav, a five-day festival commemorates Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after a 14-year exile. The event showcases Ayodhya's cultural and spiritual significance, attracting millions of devotees and tourists.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:30 Oct 2024, 08:48 PM IST
