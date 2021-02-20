OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Two held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold worth 1.77 crore: Customs
Thus, the consolidated value of offence of both the passengers comes to ₹5.68 crore and they were arrested, the statement said. (Representative image) (PTI)
Thus, the consolidated value of offence of both the passengers comes to 5.68 crore and they were arrested, the statement said. (Representative image) (PTI)

Two held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold worth 1.77 crore: Customs

1 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 10:00 PM IST PTI

  • The accused, both Delhi residents, were intercepted after their arrival from Dubai on Saturday
  • During examination of one of them and his baggage, gold metal pieces weighing 4.1 kg and valued at 1.77 crore were found, officials said

New Delhi: Two men were arrested by customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here on Saturday for trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing about 1.77 crore, according to a statement.

The accused, both Delhi residents, were intercepted after their arrival from Dubai on Saturday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Chamoli: Rescue and restoration work continues at damaged Tapovan barrage

Uttarakhand glacier burst: 3 more bodies recovered from hydel project site, toll rises to 65

1 min read . 09:40 PM IST
Photo: HT

Maharashtra: Onion prices surge in Nashik's Lasalgaon mandi

1 min read . 09:17 PM IST
Jaishankar starts 4-day Indian Ocean region tour. See pics from Maldives

Jaishankar starts 4-day Indian Ocean region tour. See photos from Maldives

1 min read . 09:27 PM IST
The new Febus hydrogen bus (Representational)

In a first, premium hydrogen fuel bus to start in Delhi-Jaipur route

1 min read . 09:13 PM IST

During examination of one of them and his baggage, gold metal pieces weighing 4.1 kg and valued at 1.77 crore were found, Shaukat Ali Nurvi, the Joint Commissioner of Customs at the IGI Airport, said in a statement.

Under voluntary statement, the passenger disclosed he had also smuggled gold weighing 2.5 kg valued at 1.11 crore during his earlier visits, the statement said.

Hence, total offence value by him comes to 2.89 crore, it added.

Further, during examination of the baggage of the second passenger, gold metal pieces weighing 3.6 kg valued at 1.58 crore were recovered, it said.

Under voluntary statement, he disclosed he had smuggled gold weighing 2.6 kg valued at 1.16 crore during his earlier visits. Hence, his total offence value comes to 2.74 crore, the statement said.

Thus, the consolidated value of offence of both the passengers comes to 5.68 crore and they were arrested, the statement said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout