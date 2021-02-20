Two held at Delhi airport for smuggling gold worth 1.77 crore: Customs

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: Two men were arrested by customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here on Saturday for trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing about ₹1.77 crore, according to a statement.

During examination of one of them and his baggage, gold metal pieces weighing 4.1 kg and valued at ₹1.77 crore were found, Shaukat Ali Nurvi, the Joint Commissioner of Customs at the IGI Airport, said in a statement.

Under voluntary statement, the passenger disclosed he had also smuggled gold weighing 2.5 kg valued at ₹1.11 crore during his earlier visits, the statement said.

Hence, total offence value by him comes to ₹2.89 crore, it added.

Further, during examination of the baggage of the second passenger, gold metal pieces weighing 3.6 kg valued at ₹1.58 crore were recovered, it said.

Under voluntary statement, he disclosed he had smuggled gold weighing 2.6 kg valued at ₹1.16 crore during his earlier visits. Hence, his total offence value comes to ₹2.74 crore, the statement said.

Thus, the consolidated value of offence of both the passengers comes to ₹5.68 crore and they were arrested, the statement said.

