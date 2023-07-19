Two hurt as terrorists fire at forest department officials in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 04:16 PM IST
Forest department officials injured as terrorists open fire in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. Police cordon off area and launch search operation.
Two forest department officials were injured on Wednesday as terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama region. The officials had been part of a team lying in wait to apprehend timber smugglers at a checkpoint near the Bangender Bridge. Police have now cordoned off the area and launched an intensive search operation.
