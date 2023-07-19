Hello User
Business News/ News / India/  Two hurt as terrorists fire at forest department officials in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

1 min read 19 Jul 2023, 04:16 PM IST Anwesha Mitra

Forest department officials injured as terrorists open fire in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. Police cordon off area and launch search operation.

A CRPF tank park as NIA team conduct a search operation at one of a multiple locations, in a connection with a terror-related case registered by the agency last year, in Pulwama on Monday.

Two forest department officials were injured on Wednesday as terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama region. The officials had been part of a team lying in wait to apprehend timber smugglers at a checkpoint near the Bangender Bridge. Police have now cordoned off the area and launched an intensive search operation.

Senior police officers had arrived at the scene with additional reinforcement after receiving word of the attack. They ascertained the facts and the injured officials - Imran Yousaf Wani and Jahangir Ahmed Chechi - were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“Two empty fired cartridges of Ak-47 ammunition and one bullet head were recovered from the spot. An intensive search operation was launched to nab the terrorists," the police said.

ALSO READ: J&K govt terminates job of 3 employees for working with Pakistani terror outfits

While Wani - a resident of Mohnu, Charar-i-Sharief - sustained a bullet injury in the thigh, Chadoora resident Chechi was discharged after receiving first aid.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated: 19 Jul 2023, 04:19 PM IST
