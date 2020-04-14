While one man was duped on the pretext of Know Your Customer (KYC) documents updation on an e-commerce payment system, another man was fleeced while buying a car on a portal.

"On 13th April, we received two complaints from two different persons. One person Kashinath stated in his complaint that he received a call from an unknown person claiming to update his Paytm KYC and asked him to tell OTPs that Kashinath received on his mobile number. He then told him the OTP, later the fraudster withdrew ₹1.03 lakh from his bank account," said KVM Prasad, Additional DCP- Cyber Crimes.

In the second incident, the man paid advance money towards buying a pre-owned car on a web portal but later found that he had been duped.

"One Moin stated that he came across a car for sale on the OLX website and contacted the number which was given on the site and asked the person concerned to sell that car to him. The person then asked him to pay ₹60,000 in advance if Moin wishes to buy the car. Moin believed him and sent him the amount and later when he tried to contact him there was no response from him," the DCP added,

Police have registered the case and investigation is underway in both the cases.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

