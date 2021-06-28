New Delhi: The financial situation of two in five urban Indians worsened over the past three months as the second wave of covid-19 infections ravaged the country, international research and data analytics group YouGov has found.

The survey of 1,500 urban Indians, however, found a majority (78%) agreed that compared to a month ago the covid-19 situation in the country is improving or completely over. Confidence in national recovery has improved since April end when it had fallen to 17% as the prospect of vaccination improves.

Findings of Yougov’s covid-19 Consumer Monitor survey conducted between 18 and 23 June were published on Monday.

Despite consumers reporting significant improvement in the country's covid-19 case trajectory—seven in ten of those surveyed reported being worried about their personal finances getting affected because of the pandemic.

India is emerging out of a deadly second wave of infections that led to state-wide lockdowns and the consumer sentiment isn’t as buoyant yet. A severe wave has left consumers dipping into their savings while scrimping on non-essential spending. As a result, recovery will be more staggered.

Two in five respondents surveyed by YouGov said their financial situation worsened over the past three months, while for nearly a third (32%) there has been no change. One in seven (14%) think their financial situation has improved in this duration and the rest are not sure, the researcher said in a note.

Respondents reckon it could take time for their finances to stabilize.

“While many (37%) think their financial situation may recover in the near future (between 1-6 months), the majority (51%) feel it may take longer (over 6 months or more than a year) until things look bright on the monetary front," it said.

Yougov’s covid-trackers have been monitoring public sentiment around the virus since 2020.

A recent survey by the Boston Consulting Group too reported weakening consumer sentiment among Indian households. This decline in sentiment was the steepest among the less affluent income groups or those with annual household income less than ₹5 lakh, BCG said in its survey of 4,000 Indian consumers conducted between 23 May to 28 May.

Meanwhile, those surveyed by YouGov are “less" hopeful of an immediate economic recovery. This has shifted their attitude towards saving and investment.

“Given the uncertain times and the looming worry about personal finances, it is not surprising to see urban Indians leaning towards savings for emergencies. Nearly a third of respondents are prioritizing safeguarding their current holdings or investments. A quarter (26%) plan to increase their investments with minimum or no risk while a fifth plan to do so despite risk involved (20%)," the note said.

When it comes to investments, those surveyed are putting money in life insurance policies, health insurance or mutual funds -- the most popular instruments that urban Indians have newly started investing in.

A majority have started investing in some financial instrument in the past three months.

Among those surveyed many are also eyeing alternative investment instruments such as (16%), e-gold (13%) and real estate (10%). Looking ahead, two in five urban Indians intend to increase their monthly investments while three in ten (29%) plan to keep it the same. Only 18% plan to reduce their monthly investments.

