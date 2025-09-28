Two incidents of uncoupling within hour! Coaches of Bandra-Amritsar Paschim Express detach twice

Concerns regarding passenger safety have been raised after two incidents of uncoupling of coaches on the Bandra Terminus-Amritsar Paschim Express were reported within the space of an hour on Sunday across Maharashtra and Gujarat.

The first incident took place between Vangaon and Dahanu stations at 1:19 pm, followed by a second incident near Sanjan station in Gujarat at approximately 2:10 pm, according to officials.

A spokesperson for Western Railway stated that "there was no injury or inconvenience caused to any passenger, and there has been no impact on overall train operations." Initially, the train was detained for about 25 minutes for the coaches to be recoupled before being permitted to continue its journey at around 1:46 p.m.

The spokesperson further explained that following the second uncoupling at Sanjan, Carriage and Wagon (C&W) staff from Valsad were dispatched. A relief locomotive departed from Valsad at 3:15 p.m. to assist at the site. The train ultimately departed for its destination at 4:46 p.m.

The Valsad Medical Association had arranged for tea and breakfast for around 100 passengers.

Further technical checks were being conducted to ascertain the cause of the repeated uncoupling of coaches, reported news agency PTI citing Railway sources.

On both occasions the same two second AC coaches, which were 17th and 18th from the engine in the 23-coach train, uncoupled. After inspection, these two second AC coaches were replaced with two third AC coaches, following which the train left from Sanjan after a delay of almost four hours, the PTI report said.

Western Railway chief public relations officer Vineet Abhishek said 15 staffers were deputed to shift the luggage from one coach to another when the 2AC coaches were replaced with 3AC coaches.

Earlier this month, the engine of the Mumbai Central-Valsad passenger train had caught fire during the journey at Kelve Road station in Palghar district of Maharashtra.

A Western Railway spokesperson had said an incident of "flash and flames in the electric loco" of train no. 59023 Mumbai Central-Valsad fast passenger train was reported.