NEW DELHI: Rediscovered paintings of two of the country's most celebrated artists, Bhupen Khakhar and Francis Newton Souza have sold at a Sotheby's auction in London for a little over ₹22 crore this week.

At its auction of Modern & Contemporary South Asian in London, the auction house said ‘Krishna Hotel’ by Bhupen Khakhar sold for £1.2 million ( ₹12.7 crore), six times the pre-auction estimate of £200,000-400,000. It added that FN Souza's Red Building was sold at ₹9.5 crore at the same auction.

Krishna Hotel was sold by American architect Christopher Benninger, who had acquired the painting in the early 1970s at an auction to support Bangladeshi refugees in Ahmedabad. At the time, contemporary artist Khakhar was still unknown, but he had met Benninger through mutual friends at the Baroda School of Art where the acquirer picked up the work.

In the same sale, a second important rediscovered work by FN Souza sold for £922,500 (9.5 crores), three times its pre-sale estimate of £300,000-500,000. The painting had been acquired for about $100 in Detroit, US, in the 1980s and had not been seen in 40 years.

Khakhar's work, too, hasn’t been seen in public since when it was auctioned in 1971 and marks the inception of his “Tradesmen" series of paintings that show scenes of normal people going about their daily lives in half-westernised, half-urbanised modern India.

They are among his most popular works at auction, said the auction house. Altogether, The auction of more than 100 paintings, drawings and sculptures made about ₹55.9 crore (about £2.7-4 million). Nearly 44% of its buyers were from India, Sotheby's said.

Ishrat Kanga, head of modern & contemporary south Asian art at Sotheby’s London said this season’s results reflect the continued strength and health of the South Asian market. In this sale, collectors living in India were especially active, acquiring 70% of the overall value of the auction.

Benninger added that he would be using the proceeds of the painting sale to support more artists. "In 1972 I saw this painting as a radical break away from the dull lifeless, often geometric modernism. I am saying goodbye to this piece of art to use the proceeds to create a non-profit foundation that will support art and artists across South Asia," he said.

The auction house's modern and contemporary south Asian art department offers works by leading modern artists from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, as well as by diaspora artists from this region. Sotheby’s established this market, hosting the first-ever international auction in this category--the seminal single-owner sale of the Chester and Davida Herwitz Collection in New York in 1995.

The auction house competes with Christie's, both of which were founded in the United Kingdom in the 1700s.

