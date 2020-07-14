The government has also conducted a sero survey to find presence of coronavirus among population in containment zones. The ICMR said that presently, stratification of data collected for the sero-survey at Delhi and its analysis is being done. 22,800 blood samples were collected for this particular sero-survey till 5th July, 2020, ICMR said. The union health ministry said that the national covid-19 fatality rate is 2.6% and it is coming down. “Deaths per million population in India too is amongst the lowest in the world, while in some countries it is 35 times higher. Despite being the second most populous country of the world, the daily growth rate of new covid-19 cases in India has been coming down continuously," Bhushan.