According to the magazine, to compile this list, TIME solicited nominations of places from its international network of correspondents and contributors, “with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences.”
Two places from India have been listed among the “50 extraordinary destinations to explore" list of the world’s greatest places of 2022 by the TIME Magazine.
The southern state of Kerala and the capital of Gujarat, Ahmedabad were the two Indian entries into the list of the world’s greatest places of 2022.
The other places in the list includes Ras Al Khaimah, UAE; Park City, Utah; Seoul; Great Barrier Reef, Australia; The Arctic; Valencia, Spain; Trans Bhutan Trail, Bhutan; International Space Station; Bogota; Lower Zambezi National Park, Zambia; Istanbul and Kigali, Rwanda.
“As persistent as the challenges of life in 2022 is the hope that understanding and human connection can be found through travel. So, with much of the global population now vaccinated against COVID-19, world travelers are again hitting the road—and the skies. The hospitality industry is reopening and excited to safely welcome them and revitalise local communities," TIME said.
In a profile, TIME said that in the southwest coast of India, "Kerala is one of India’s most beautiful states. With spectacular beaches and lush backwaters, temples, and palaces, it’s known as “God’s own country" for good reason."
The magazine named Kerala as an Ecotourism hot spot.
It further added that, “This year, Kerala is boosting motor-home tourism in India to inspire a new pas de deux of exploration and accommodation. The state’s first caravan park, Karavan Meadows, opened in Vagamon, a scenic hill station.".
"In the wake of the state’s success with houseboat cruising, caravans are expected to follow suit with a similar promise of sustainable tourism," it said adding that over 1,000 campers have already begun to traverse the land, a fresh and unique way to experience Kerala’s beaches and verdant plantations.
Speaking about the capital city of Gujarat, TIME named it as the Higher learning place.
It said that as India’s first UNESCO World Heritage City, Ahmedabad “boasts both ancient landmarks and contemporary innovations that make it a mecca for cultural tourism, from the serene Gandhi Ashram that sits on 36 acres on the banks of the Sabarmati River to Navratri, a vibrant nine-day celebration billed as the longest dance festival in the world."
It added that Ahmedabad’s Gujarat Science City, a “sprawling entertainment center and theme park", unveiled three major attractions last year, including a 20-acre nature park to educate the public on local flora as well as provide new spaces for playing chess and practicing yoga.
“There is also a new interactive robot gallery that celebrates innovation in robotics and features a towering replica of a Transformer.
And Science City’s new aquarium, which showcases aquatic species from around the globe, is now India’s largest," it added.
