The Indian mission in the Maldives on Sunday expressed sorrow over the tragic loss of two Indian nationals on Haa Dhaal Makunudhoo island. Following the incident, the high commission is in close contact with the Maldivian authorities as well as the victims' families. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), India in the Maldives wrote, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident on Haa Dhaal Makunudhoo island in which two Indian nationals have lost their lives. High Commission is in close contact with Maldivian authorities as well as the families of the victims."

Some local media reports stated that the incident involved a gas cylinder blast in the Makunudhoo fish market area at around 4.15 pm (local time) and the aftermath of the explosion revealed charter human remains, according to SunOnline International reports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the nationality of the victims was not specified at the time of the incident. They were later identified as employees working on an airport reclamation project on the island. Currently, local law enforcement along with a police forensic team are probing the incident.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!