Two Indians, part of Russian Army killed fighting Ukraine war, MEA warns Moscow against recruitments

Two Indian nationals recruited by the Russian Army have been killed in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. The MEA has also demanded a “verified stop” from Russia to recruitment of Indians in its Army.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased. Our Embassy in Moscow has pressed the Russian authorities, including the Ministry of Defence, for early repatriation of mortal remains,” the MEA said in an official release on June 11.

The Indian Embassy in Moscow is working to repatriate the mortal remains of the deceased as soon as possible, ANI reported.

According to a report by the Times of India, three Indians have been killed fighting in Ukraine. They were identified as 30-year-old Tejpal Singh from Amritsar, 23-year-old Hemil Ashvinbhai Mangukiya from Surat, and 31-year-old Mohammad Asfan from Hyderabad.

MEA Urges Caution, Demands Russia Stops Recruitment of Indians in Army The MEA has addressed the issue of Indian nationals with the Russian Army and is advocating for their early release and return.

“The Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Moscow have strongly taken up the matter with the Russian Ambassador in New Delhi and with Russian authorities in Moscow, respectively, for early release and return of all Indian nationals who are with the Russian Army,” the statement added.

The ministry also urged caution for Indian nationals seeking employment in Russia. “India has also demanded that there be a verified stop to any further recruitment of our nationals by the Russian Army. Such activities would not be in consonance with our partnership. We also urge Indian nationals to exercise caution while seeking employment opportunities in Russia,” the ministry said.

In March, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal mentioned that India is in constant communication with Russian authorities to secure the release of Indian nationals in the Russian Army, according to an ANI report.

“Regarding Russia, as I told you earlier also, we are constantly in touch with Russian authorities. We have taken it up strongly for them to have our nationals released and discharged as early as possible,” Jaiswal stated.

Human Trafficking Network Busted Recently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) uncovered a major human trafficking network targeting Indian nationals with promises of lucrative jobs abroad but allegedly sending them to the Russia-Ukraine war zone, ANI report added.

The CBI conducted searches at around 13 locations including Delhi, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Ambala, Chandigarh, Madurai, and Chennai.

The agency stated that these traffickers operated as an organised network, luring Indian nationals through social media channels like YouTube and local contacts/agents for highly paid jobs in Russia.