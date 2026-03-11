Two Indians killed, one missing after attacks on merchant vessels amid West Asia conflict: MEA

Two Indian citizens were killed while one is missing amid attacks on merchant vessels as conflict continues in West Asia between the US-Israel combine and Iran, as per a press briefing on Wednesday by the Ministry of External Affairs.
The MEA also said that some Indians have sustained injuries amid the conflict in the GCC region and one person is being treated in Dubai.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a press conference, There have been reports of some casualties. We have two Indian nationals whom we have lost, and one is missing. These three Indian nationals died or are missing. It happened when they were on merchant vessels which came under attack. A few Indians who have suffered injuries in the GCC region are being treated. Our consulate is in touch with them. Today, in the morning, you would have seen reports that the Indian National was injured in Dubai. This gentleman, our consulate is in touch with him. He is also receiving treatment at the hospital, and we are in regular touch with him to ensure his welfare and well-being."
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
