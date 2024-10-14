Bomb alert on IndiGo flights: After Air India, two more flights from Mumbai fall prey to bombing threats

Two IndiGo flights from Mumbai fall prey to bomb threats after Air India bomb scare

Livemint
Updated14 Oct 2024, 11:46 AM IST
Two IndiGo flights from Mumbai received bomb threat on Monday.
Two IndiGo flights from Mumbai received bomb threat on Monday.(REUTERS)

Two Indigo flights operating from Mumbai Airport to two separate cities in the Middle East received a bomb threat on Monday morning, as per sources.

Following the threat, aircraft were moved to an isolation bay as part of security measures.

According to sources, they received a message regarding a bomb threat on Indigo flight 6E 1275 from Mumbai to Muscat and Flight 6E 56 operating from Mumbai to Jeddah.

The security agencies at the airport were alerted and promptly the aircraft were moved to the isolation bay for further action.

Responding to the situation, IndiGo spokesperson said, "IndiGo flight 6E 1275 operating from Mumbai to Muscat and IndiGo flight 6E 56 operating from Mumbai to Jeddah had received a bomb threat."

"As per protocol, the aircraft was taken to an isolated bay, and following the standard operating procedure, mandatory security checks were promptly initiated. Customers were provided with assistance and refreshments, and we sincerely regret the inconvenience caused," he added.

Further information is awaited.

(This is a breaking, refresh for updates)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:14 Oct 2024, 11:46 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaBomb alert on IndiGo flights: After Air India, two more flights from Mumbai fall prey to bombing threats

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    203.10
    11:46 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    -7.9 (-3.74%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.60
    11:46 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    -1.1 (-0.68%)

    Wipro share price

    540.80
    11:46 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    11.85 (2.24%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    164.00
    11:46 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    0.8 (0.49%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,681.75
    11:33 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    36 (2.19%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    226.50
    11:33 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    3.8 (1.71%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,152.90
    11:32 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    11.75 (0.19%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,840.55
    11:32 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    1 (0.05%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Avenue Supermarts share price

    4,187.00
    11:33 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    -385.35 (-8.43%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    201.65
    11:33 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    -9.35 (-4.43%)

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    354.80
    11:28 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    -16.3 (-4.39%)

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,125.55
    11:32 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    -46.6 (-3.98%)
    More from Top Losers

    Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

    396.05
    11:33 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    35.05 (9.71%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    317.95
    11:33 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    18.8 (6.28%)

    Raymond share price

    1,687.00
    11:33 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    84.1 (5.25%)

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,460.55
    11:32 AM | 14 OCT 2024
    116.15 (4.95%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,675.00-10.00
      Chennai
      77,681.00-10.00
      Delhi
      77,833.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      77,685.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.